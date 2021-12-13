Doncaster Rovers remain in the hunt for a new permanent boss to replace Richie Wellens.

Here is an updated five candidates for the role-

Graham Coughlan

He is available having last worked with Sheffield United Under-23s last season.

The Irishman has previously managed in the Football League with Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town.

Nigel Adkins

Charlton Athletic sacked him in late October after their poor start to the season and he will be weighing up his next move in the game.

He has had spells at Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Sheffield United and Hull City in the past and is vastly experienced.

Michael Flynn

The Welshman parted company with Newport County earlier this season.

He did an impressive job with the League Two side and will fancy his chances of landing a role higher up the Football League now.

Gary McSheffrey

He has been placed in caretaker charge until a successor for Wellens is found.

The former winger oversaw Donny’s useful 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town over the weekend. Could they hand him the full-time role?

Paul Cook

Ipswich Town have dismissed him recently after their slow start to the campaign.

The former Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss would be ideal for Doncaster. He may feel he has a point to prove after his time at Portman Road didn’t work out in the end.