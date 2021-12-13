QPR boss Mark Warburton has spoken out on the situation at his club, after their fixture with Sheffield United tonight was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the R’s camp.

QPR were due to travel to Sheffield United in the Championship tonight.

It was bound to be a feisty affair in the race for a top-six spot in the Championship, with QPR sitting in 5th-place of the table after the weekend’s fixtures and Sheffield United in 13th and on a run of three-straight wins.

Appearing on talkSPORT this morning though, Warburton has given the lowdown on his side. He said:

“We had four people come down positive with Covid, and we’ve had two more overnight displaying symptoms.

“We have some unvaccinated players who’ve come into close contact as well…I’ve got 10 isolating.”

Tonight’s fixture promised to be an exciting one and for Warburton, it’s a frustrating blow.

“It’s really frustrating,” he continued.

“We were looking forward to the game. I was very clear in the media leading up to the game – Bramall Lane is a great place to go and play football. Sheffield United have picked up, they’ve changed about their formation, they’ve got a really talented squad – as a group were very much looking forward to the game.”

And unfortunately for QPR and indeed all teams across the English Football League and Premier League, this kind of event could be common-place over the festive period.

There’s very little that players and staff can do to avoid these situations other than follow the correct guidelines, and for Sheffield United too it’s a frustrating outcome as they’ve had a fixture cancelled through no fault of their own.

They’re on a good run in the Championship and manager Paul Heckingbottom will surely be annoyed to see that run interrupted due to this postponement, but again, it’s nobody’s fault.

The Blades are due to play Fulham in their next fixture after this month and QPR are due to play Swansea City this weekend.