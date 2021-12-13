Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has praised Luke Thomas for the way he has responded to his criticism.

Bristol Rovers’ manager called for more from the Barnsley loan man last month, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Thomas, 22, has endured a tough first-half of the season with the League Two side.

However, he was thrown on as a substitute over the weekend and his attitude seemed to impress Barton.

‘Enormous future’…

He has said, as per a report by Bristol Live: “Publicly I drew a line in the sand with him. He had two responses to that – don’t take it on board and go back to his parent club or he listened to what we were saying and understood what the message I was trying to send to him was and respond in the correct manner.

“When I put him on in the game, you could just see he was moving at a different intensity than what he was moving at before.”

He added: “Luke is a young man who has an enormous future ahead of him. Hopefully the penny has dropped. I’m seeing signs that I’m happy with and as I say if it takes me lighting somebody up publicly to get there, then so be it.

“It doesn’t always work out like that. You lose people. You lose players but you have to be able to get up in the morning look yourself in the mirror and think ‘I’ve done the right thing’, even if people don’t necessarily agree with that.”

Story so far

Thomas was given the green light to leave Barnsley in May and has since made 17 appearances for the Gas in all competitions this term, chipping in with a single goal and three assists.

Barnsley situation

The attacker also spent time on loan at Ipswich Town last term and seems to be down the pecking order at Barnsley.

He joined the Tykes in 2019 from Derby County and has since played 63 times for the Yorkshire outfit altogether.