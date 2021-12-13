Walsall would like to keep hold of winger Otis Khan, as per a report by the Express and Star.

Walsall signed him in October on a short-term deal.

Khan, 26, was released by fellow League Two side Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season.

He patiently waited to find a new club and has impressed for the Saddlers since his switch.

‘Good footballer’….

The winger has made six appearances in all competitions this term.

Walsall boss, Matt Taylor, has said: “He was more than happy to take a short-term deal because he believed in himself. That’s excellent and Otis will have to continue to produce performances like this. He does it near enough every day in training.”



“Do I know whether he’ll stay in January? Listen, we want to keep good players at this football club and Otis is a good footballer.”

Career so far



Khan started his career in Manchester United’s academy before leaving as a youngster to join Sheffield United.

He went on to play twice for the Blades’ first-team as well as having loan spells away at Buxton, Matlock and Barrow to get some experience under his belt.

The attacker then had permanent stints at Barnsley, Yeovil Town and Mansfield Town before joining Tranmere last year.

He then spent last season with the Whites and scored twice in 49 games doing his time at Prenton Park.



Walsall situation

Handing a new deal to Khan would be a boost for Walsall going into the second-half of the season.

They are 12th in the table and are five points off the Play-Offs.