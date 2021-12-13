Charlton Athletic’s Thomas Sandgaard has said he has spoken to other managers.

Charlton Athletic held a fans’ forum last week and their owner spoke about the managerial situation.

The Addicks intend to appoint Johnnie Jackson on a permanent basis after his impressive spell in charge.

Sandgaard said he’s been spearheading the recruitment process and an announcement is expected this week.

He also mentioned that he has spoken to other candidates as he carefully weighed up who to pick as Nigel Adkins’ replacement.

No brainer

However, as the form continued to grow on the pitch, Jackson’s positive impression on the players and the fans has left Sandgaard with little choice but to hand him the full-time role.

The Addicks have lost just once in the league since he took over the reins in late October.

Who has been linked?

Burton Albion’s Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was mentioned last month, as per a report by London News Online.

He was said to be interested in a move to the Valley but nothing materialised.

Charlton reportedly held talks with Michael Beale but he has now linked up with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

What now?

Jackson, 39, has turned the Addicks from being in the relegation zone to potential Play-Off contenders.

An announcement of his appointment is expected soon with the club facing a tricky trip to Plymouth Argyle this weekend.