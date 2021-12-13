Huddersfield Town have a one-year option in Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s contract, reports Yorkshire Live’s Steven Chicken – the defender has been linked with all of Barnsley, Cardiff City, Derby County and Preston North End.

Edmonds-Green, 22, joined Rotherham United on loan in the summer, and he’s since prevailed as a key player for the Millers who sit top of the League One table.

The Englishman has featured 18 times in the league for the Millers this season. But Football Insider have now revealed that Championship quartet Barnsley, Cardiff, Derby County and Preston are all weighing up bids for the defender ahead of January, with his contract out at the end of this season.

But Yorkshire Live reporter Chicken has revealed that there is a clause in Edmonds-Green’s contract that would enable the Terriers to ‘extend the contract by a further year if they so desire’.

How does that change the state of play?

Should any of the linked clubs not have known about Edmonds-Green’s contract option then it could well deter them ahead of the January transfer window.

Chicken goes on to explain how triggering one-year options in players’ contracts is something that Huddersfield Town are prone to, and so expect them to do the same with Edmonds-Green amid this emerging transfer interest, and amid his current form with Rotherham United.

He’s a fine player and it’s no surprise to see him linked with so many clubs ahead of January.

Huddersfield Town now have a key decision to make but it seems like an easy one – he’s gaining quality experience in League One and is developing into a fine player, and even if he isn’t in Carlos Corberan’s plans then a one-year extension gives them more negotiating room.