Bolton Wanderers have let Ryan Colvin join Prescot Cables on a permanent deal.

Colvin, 19, has been given the green light to head out the exit door at the University of Bolton Stadium for good.

He joined Prescot Cables on loan in October to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The Northern Premier League North West side have now decided to hand him a deal.

Career to date

Colvin started his career at Dubai City Football Club but moved to Bolton in July 2019.

He has since been a regular for the Trotters at youth levels but wasn’t able to force his way into their first-team picture.

New home

Prescot Cables are currently 18th in their league and have had a slow first-half of the campaign.

They are four points above the relegation zone at this moment in time.

The non-league outfit lost 4-1 to Clitheroe over the weekend in Colvin’s first game as a permanent player.

Blackpool midfielder Matthew Liptrott has also recently joined them on a one-month loan deal.

Chance to get game time

Colvin’s chances of breaking into Bolton’s senior side were slim and this transfer gives him the opportunity to play every week.

He will be hoping to impress this term and potentially earn himself a move back up the football pyramid down the line.