Stoke City defender Will Forrester has suffered an ankle injury on loan at Mansfield Town.

The youngster will be out for four to six weeks, as per the Stags’ official club website.

Forrester, 20, is hoping to be back in January.

He joined Mansfield on loan in August to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Mansfield situation

His loan deal at Field Mill expires next month and it will be interesting to see if the League Two side extend his stay or not.

Forrester has made seven appearances for Nigel Clough’s side in all competitions since his move, four of which have come in the league.

Career to date

The defender was born in Alsager and joined Stoke’s academy at the age of six.

He has since risen up through the ranks of the Championship side and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

The Potters handed him his senior debut in October 2018 in the EFL Trophy against Morecambe.

Forrester scored his first goal for Stoke on the final day of the last campaign against AFC Bournemouth away.

What now?

Michael O’Neill’s side have a decision to make on what to do with him for the rest of this season once he is back from injury.

He has provided some useful competition to Mansfield at the back and his injury is a blow for them.