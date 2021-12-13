Ipswich Town could have a potentially frantic seven days ahead of them, with their ongoing managerial surely search at the forefront of their thoughts.

Ipswich Town parted ways with Paul Cook earlier in the month. The club’s CEO Mark Ashton suggested that they’re in no rush to find his successor, but the amount of managers linked to Portman Road suggests that their search for a new boss is well underway.

Here we look at the week ahead for Ipswich Town…

Manager appointed?

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray remains Ipswich Town’s first-choice, as per Football Insider. But reports over the weekend played that down and since, former Cardiff City and Millwall boss Neil Harris has been installed as the new favourite.

Loan man recalled?

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to recall Christian Walton from his loan spell at Ipswich Town.

The Sun revealed over the weekend that Brighton want to bring back Walton, who is out of contract at the end of the season – it’s likely that Brighton will look to offload Walton in the winter transfer window as to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Midfielder heading towards the exit?

Summer signing Scott Fraser is reportedly a target of Swansea City’s.

Reports last week revealed that Swans boss Russell Martin wants a reunion with the former MK Dons man in Wales, with Fraser having struggled to get up to speed since joining the Tractor Boys in the summer.

Ipswich Town have an FA Cup replay with Barrow on Wednesday evening before welcoming Sunderland in League One this weekend.