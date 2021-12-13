Swansea City have lost their last three games in the Championship after a resurgent run under Russell Martin, and so January could be a potentially crucial month in their season.

After a shaky start in charge of Swansea City, Martin saw his side surge up the table after some resurgent form through October and November.

But three-straight losses in the league has thrust them back down into 16th. An unlikely top-six finish looked to be on the cards at one point, and it still could be. But the Swans will surely need a promising January transfer window to make that happen.

January though will also present Marin with a lot of big contract decisions – here we look at the six Swansea City players entering the final six months of their contracts next month…

Jake Bidwell

The left-back has been one of the Swans’ most consistent performers across the last two seasons. But Bidwell has found himself at the centre of transfer speculation this season – in the summer it was Middlesbrough looking at the 28-year-old, with Birmingham City more recently linked.

WalesOnline recently revealed that Swansea City are hoping to secure a new agreement with Bidwell.

Jamie Paterson

One of Swansea’s key players this season has been Jamie Paterson. The former Bristol City man has eight goals and four assists to his name this season, but only signed a one-year deal in the summer.

Since, West Brom have been linked with the 29-year-old and it’s thought that the Swans are ready to trigger a one-year extension on his deal.

Yan Dhanda

One name on this list who could well be heading for the exit next summer is Yan Dhanda. The former Liverpool man has fallen well out of favour under Martin and the Welsh club are reportedly keen on offloading him next month.

Dhanda has featured just three times in the Championship this season.

Korey Smith

Another former Bristol City man on this list, Korey Smith was one of Swansea City’s standout performers last season but has had his critics this time round.

He remains an important player but is closing in on the final six months of his contract – he’s another who the Swans are supposedly in talks with over extending his stay.

Ben Hamer

Signed for free in the summer, Ben Hamer has since prevailed as an integral player under Martin. He compliments the style of play that the former MK Dons is trying to don but he too signed just a one-year deal in the summer – Swansea are widely expected to trigger a one-year option on his deal.

Kyle Naughton

At 33-years-old, Naughton continues to defy his age. The former Spurs defend is in his seventh full season with the Welsh club and remains a key player – he’s featured 18 times in the Championship this season and Swansea are reportedly in talks to extend his future.