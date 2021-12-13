Swindon Town will make a decision on Anthony Grant’s future in January, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The midfielder has struggled for game time with the Robins this season.

Grant, 34, has made just seven appearances in all competitions since re-signing for the club over the summer.

He is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent next June.

There is growing suggestion that his time at the County Ground could be drawing to a close.

‘We’ll assess that’…

Swindon boss, Ben Garner, has provided this update on his situation: “We’ll assess that with every player going into January. We’re just trying to get the possible squad in place that we think will help us push through until the end of the season.

“I’m having those conversations with (director of football) Ben Chorley at the moment where we’re looking at the current squad, and we’re also looking at potential targets to bring in.

“Our only focus in every window will be for the squad to be stronger than we come out of the window than when we went into it.”

Story so far

Grant signed for Swindon in 2019 on loan from Shrewsbury Town and the deal was made permanent shortly after.

He played a key role in their promotion from League Two under Richie Wellens in his first year and made 33 appearances in League One last term.

However, he has found game time hard to come by under Garner.

Other spells

The veteran is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has played for the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Peterborough United in the past.