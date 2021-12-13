Hartlepool United will look to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Here are five strikers the Pools could sign-

Ste Walker

The attacker is a player who new Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee will know all about having managed him with Middlesbrough Under-23s.

Walker is currently on loan at League Two side Tranmere Rovers but isn’t getting much game time with Micky Mellon’s side.

Rumarn Burrell

He is another who Lee had at Boro and is with Scottish Championship side Kilmarnock right now.

However, could the Pools try and tempt his parent club into loaning him into League Two next month?



Billy Waters

Hartlepool should throw the former Crewe Alexandra and Cheltenham Town man a Football League lifeline this winter.

Water has caught the eye in the National League with FC Halifax Town so far this season and has scored 13 goals in 19 games in all competitions.

Luke James

He is a player who the Pools’ fans know very well and he has made only seven league appearances for Barrow this term.

The striker is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next summer.

He was linked with a return to the Suit Direct Stadium in August, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Will Jarvis

The youngster is being tipped for a bright future at Championship outfit Hull City and has played twice for their senior side.

He is yet to leave the Tigers on loan for first-team experience and could be worth a punt.