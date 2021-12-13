Ipswich Town remain in the hunt for a new boss to replace Paul Cook.

Here is an updated five candidates for the Tractor Boys-

Neil Harris

The 44-year-old has been available since he was sacked by Cardiff City in January.

He knows what it takes to get promoted out of League One after guiding Millwall to the Championship in 2016.

John Terry

Could Ipswich hand him his first managerial role in the Football League?

The former Chelsea and England defender is currently unattached after leaving his assistant manager role at Aston Villa earlier this year.

Tony Mowbray

The current Blackburn Rovers boss is a top target for the East Anglian side, as reported by Football Insider. However, the same report says they are ‘not confident’ of luring him away from Ewood Park.

Rovers are flying in the Championship at the moment and Mowbray has been there since 2017.

Neil Lennon

He last managed in England with Bolton Wanderers from 2014 to 2016.

The Northern Irishman won the Scottish Premiership title five times over his two spells at Celtic. He has also managed Hibernian in the past.

Alex Neil

The Scotsman guided Ipswich’s rivals Norwich City to the Premier League in 2015 via the Play-Offs.

Neil is out of the game at the moment having last had a four-year spell at Preston North End in the Championship.

He is on the Tractor Boys’ shortlist, as per a report by the Daily Record.