Hull City will appoint Tan Kesler as their new director of football if the takeover is completed, according to a report by Hull Live.

He was in the city last week working on the takeover and was at the game against Bristol City over the weekend.

Kesler is a close associate of Acun Ilicali, who is in the process of buying the Tigers from the Allams.

They are hoping a deal can be struck before Christmas.

Who is Kesler?

He is a FIFA registered intermediary (agent) who is the president of HTK Sports & Media, having previously worked for the Wasserman Group and the Turkish Football Federation.

Kesler also spent 13 years working with Impact Basketball.

Who are HTK Sports & Media?

They an agency company who represent various footballers over the world.

Some of their players include-

DeAndre Yedlin

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United defender who currently plays in Turkey for Galatasaray.

Mbaye Diagne

Galatasaray striker who had a loan spell at West Brom last season in the Premier League.

Colin Kazim-Richards

He is in his second season with Hull’s Championship rivals Derby County.

Thievy Bifouma

The 29-year-old attacker had a spell in England with West Brom on loan in 2014 and is with Chinese side Shenzhen FC these days.

Badou Ndiaye

He spent the past three on the books at Stoke City but left the Potters over the summer to join Aris in Greece.

Ricardo Quaresma

The former Barcelona, Porto and Inter Milan is a big name who is managed by Kesler’s HTK Sports & Media.