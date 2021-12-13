Sunderland boss Lee Johnson revealed ahead of the weekend that there could be a ‘decision made’ on West Ham loanee Frederik Alves, according to Sunderland Echo’s James Copley.

Alves, 22, joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from West Ham last summer. Since, the Dane has managed just two League One appearances for the Black Cats, having mainly been an unused substitute in league fixtures.

Now though, Copley has revealed that Sunderland boss Johnson expects there to be a ‘decision made’ on the future of Alves in the upcoming January transfer window, tweeting ahead of the weekend:

Lee Johnson confirms they may be a decision made on Frederik Alves in January as he hasn't played as much as anyone involved wanted – including parent club West Ham.#SAFC | #WHU — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) December 10, 2021

Despite Sunderland having some injuries in the full-back department, Alves remains outcasted at the club.

He’s featured a handful of times in cup competitions but hasn’t been able to nail down a regular spot in the league, instead playing back up for the Black Cats who currently sit in 3rd-place of the League One table.

Johnson though has previously spoken out on Alves’ situation at the club. He had this to say at the start of the month:

“Naturally he will be a bit frustrated because he hasn’t had as much game time as he would want, but you always have the chance to impress like the other night [against Oldham] or in training.

“The dialogue [between Sunderland and West Ham] is pretty good, pretty consistent.

“We fill out the forms that West Ham want us to fill out in terms of his progression, and all the physical data goes back to them.”

After a rough patch in the league, Sunderland are now back on track with back-to-back wins putting them into automatic promotion contention once again.

And it was a good win over Plymouth Argyle at the weekend – the Black Cats emerged as 2-1 victors and now find themselves just two points behind leaders Rotherham United.

January then will be a crucial month for the club and decisions will surely be made on incomings and outgoings. Unfortunately for Alves, he doesn’t seem to be in Johnson’s current plans, and he could well be heading back to West Ham earlier than expected.