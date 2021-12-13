Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has played down the prospect of Brennan Johnson potentially leaving the club next month, amid links to Leeds United and a host of Premier League clubs.

Nottingham Forest have found a new star in Johnson this season.

The 20-year-old prevailed on loan with Lincoln City last season and has since featured in all 22 of Nottingham Forest’s Championship fixtures this season, scoring four and assisting five goals.

He’s become a key player for Cooper’s side but he’s also attracting a lot of Premier League interest – Leeds United have been tipped to move in the January transfer window, with the likes of Brentford having been linked last summer.

Now though, Cooper has told Nottinghamshire Live that he will not entertain any top flight interest in the Welshman next month – when asked if he’s ‘expecting any phone calls’ about Johnson in January, he said:

“No. I’m very clear about that situation. And the phone is off anyway!”

Cooper then doesn’t look likely to even consider selling Johnson midway through this season – and why would he?

Forest are unbeaten in eight Championship games now, winning their last two to move up into 8th-place of the table and just four points outside the top-six.

Cooper has worked wonders since taking over earlier in the season and Johnson has been a huge part of that process.

He’s dynamism and energy on the wing has given Forest so much more potency in their attack this season then they did last time round, and at just 20 years old he still has the footballing world a this feet.

He’s gaining quality experience playing week in, week out for Nottingham Forest and his form now will only increase his transfer value ahead of a potential exit later down the line.