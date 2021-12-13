Former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is a leading contender for the Besiktas job, according to The Athletic reporter David Ornstein on Twitter (see tweet below).

🚨 Sabri Lamouchi among leading candidates to become new Besiktas manager. 50yo former Nottingham Forest boss thought to have interviewed well and on 4-man shortlist. Decision expected to come at board meeting in coming hours @TheAthleticUK #Besiktas #NFFC https://t.co/9uqAdwVM68 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 13, 2021

The ex-Reds man is on a four man shortlist as the Turkish giants hunt for a new manager.

Lamouchi, 50, parted company with Forest in October 2020 after 14 months at the helm.

Recent times

He has since managed in Qatar with Al-Duhail but left that role in August.

The Frenchman has been out of the game for the past four months but could be in line for the Besiktas job now.

Nottingham Forest spell

Lamouchi joined Nottingham Forest in 2019 following the departure of Michael O’Neill.

He had previously managed Ivory Coast, El Jaish and Rennes.

Impressive first season

The Reds started well to life under him and were in the Play-Offs for the majority of his first season at the helm.

However, they slipped out of the top six on the final day of the season after a 4-1 home defeat to Stoke City.

Lamouchi was handed a new deal in June 2020 but his second campaign in England didn’t work out and he was sacked in October after losing five games in a row.

What now?

Forest are loving life under Steve Cooper and are back in action against Hull City this weekend. The Tigers haven’t lost for six games.