Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says he’s had ‘no conversations with any clubs’ about Ben Brereton Diaz, after links to Brighton emerged over the weekend.

Brereton Diaz, 22, was linked with a surprise £20million move to Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend.

The Chilean international has been in fine form for club and country this season, scoring 17 goals in 22 Championship outings for Rovers who currently sit in 4th-place of the Championship table.

Brighton though look to have joined the likes of Leeds United, Newcastle United and Southampton in the race to sign Brereton Diaz.

Those links to Brighton were quickly shot down over the weekend, and now Mowbray has told Lancashire Telegraph that the striker’s links to the south coast club are ‘news’ to him:

“I saw that, that is news to me. We’ve had no conversations with any club.

“We’ve had no contact about Brereton. I’d expect people to be interested in Ben Brereton, there is something wrong with their recruitment team if they’re not but we would hope Ben sees this as his platform to help the club progress and him to keep scoring and enjoying his football as much as he does.”

Like Mowbray says, it’s no surprise to see so many teams looking at Brereton Diaz ahead of January – the striker has been sublime this season scoring all types of goals to boost Rovers up int an unexpected play-off spot, and he’s still only 22.

Blackburn have a one-year option in Brereton Diaz’s contract which is set to expire at the end of the season. Mowbray has previously played down the prospect of losing him for free but expect the club to cash in ahead of next season, to avoid a contract stand-off with the player.

A fee of around £20million seems to be the asking price, and it’d be a good price for a good footballer in Brereton Diaz.