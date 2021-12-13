West Ham have moved ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, as per The Sun on Sunday (12.12.21, pg. 64).

Johnstone, 28, has been in the headlines all season. The England shot-stopper saw his West Brom side relegated from the Premier League last season, but he’s remained at The Hawthorns going into this campaign.

Since, he’s featured 21 times in the Championship and finds his side in 3rd-place of the table after the opening 22 games.

With his contract out at the end of the season though, there’s been plenty of speculation about where his future might lie – and it continues to change.

A January sale has been widely reported. But it’s also been reported that the Baggies are expecting to lose him for free next summer, and that idea was further cemented when reports emerged last week revealing that West Brom boss Valerien Ismael is expecting to keep Johnstone for the reminder of the season.

But The Sun on Sunday has since revealed that West Ham are in pole position to sign Johnstone, moving ahead of Spurs who seemingly still hold an interest.

For the Baggies then, all this transfer interest ahead of January can’t be good.

An offer for the goalkeeper could still prove enticing despite Ismael wanting to keep hold of Johnstone for the season, and with so many clubs interested they could soon have a bidding war on their hands.

And for Johnstone, he’ll no doubt be attracted by the potential of a move to either Spurs or West Ham, and could try and force through a deal at his earliest convenience.