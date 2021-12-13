Barnsley, Cardiff City, Derby County and Preston North End are ‘in a race’ to sign Huddersfield Town’s Rarmani Edmonds-Green, reports Football Insider.

Edmonds-Green, 22, has shone on loan at Rotherham United in League One this season.

The Englishman has featured 18 times in League One for the Millers who currently sit in 1st-place of the table, having claimed 44 points from their opening 22 games of the season.

But Paul Warne’s side might now be dealt a hammer blow in January, with four Championship clubs weighing up bids for Edmonds-Green in the upcoming January transfer window.

Football Insider report that a six-figure bid ‘will likely seal the deal’ given that his Huddersfield Town contract is out at the end of the season.

What kind of player is Edmonds-Green?

Edmonds-Green is a versatile defender who’s been playing as one of three central defenders under Warne this season, with Rotherham United operating with a back-five.

The Huddersfield man offers a lot of pace and energy to the back-line which compliments the likes of 36-year-old Richard Wood next to him, and he’s a ball-playing defender too who can also travel forwards with the ball.

He really has the full-package and Huddersfield Town will be kicking themselves given the position they find themselves in with Edmonds-Green – out of contract next summer and having no shortage of suitors ahead of January.

Who might secure the signing is anyone’s guess though.

Derby County are a surprise inclusion on that list given their financial situation, though any of Barnsley, Preston or Cardiff could be a good fit.

It’ll boil down to money, and Huddersfield could have a bidding war on their hands.