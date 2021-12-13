Three Rotherham United first-team players are expected to return to action this week and should be available for the tie with Cambridge United this weekend, according to manager Paul Warne.

Table-topping Rotherham United were without three regular names on the team-sheet during their 3-1 win over Burton Albion on Saturday, sending the Millers two points clear at the summit of the League One table while also going unbeaten in their last 20 games – the longest run in England.

In spite of the missing players, the Millers and their overly strong-filled squad were able to fend off the Brewers, despite a flurry of second-half pressure from the away side.

Striker Will Grigg missed the tie due to the recent birth of his child, and having not trained all of last week, the weekend was too soon for the 30-year-old. The Sunderland loanee could only take part in the pre-match warm-ups.

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, Warne said:

“His partner had their fourth child on Wednesday. Because of that, I let him have some time with his family.”

High-flying wing-back Mickel Miller was initially named on the bench when team news was released on Saturday, but after feeling a tweak to his groin, was replaced by Tolaji Bola.

“Mickel’s (Miller) issue is not serious,” Warne said. “His groin just felt tight so we didn’t risk him.

“I don’t think it’s a drama at all. He might even train on Monday. He should be right for Cambridge.”

Defender Wes Harding was also an absentee on the weekend. It was first feared that the Jamaican international had COVID-19, but the 25-year-old was just suffering with illness.

“”He’s just ill,” the Millers boss continued. “You’re allowed to be ill these days without it being the big one. He just doesn’t feel great.”

According to the Rotherham Advertiser, in the same article, Rotherham United expect all three of Saturday’s absent players to return before this weekend’s away clash at Cambridge United.

The game at the Abbey Stadium will kick-off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon, as the 16th-placed U’s host the table-topping Millers.