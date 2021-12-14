Following the return of former fan favourite Nathan Jones in May 2020, Luton Town’s progression has been nothing short of remarkable, and they currently find themselves sitting 12th in the Championship standings.



Having originally masterminded keeping Luton Town in the Championship on the final day of the 19/20 campaign, Nathan Jones recruited admirably for the following season finishing 12th, accumulating 62 points respectively.

With expectations raised around Kenilworth Road following Luton’s successes, a top-six push could certainly be on the agenda this time around with the division again so competitive.

Here, we look at Luton Town’s 2021/2022 season so far…

Standout players so far for Luton Town



Working on one of the division’s smallest budgets, manager Nathan Jones has developed an athletic, front-footed side which has seen The Hatters impress on numerous occasions against established Championship opposition.

The 2021 deadline-day acquisition of Elijah Adebayo has turned out to be one of the best signings in the club’s recent history.

Since arriving from League Two Walsall, Adebayo has been a revelation for the Championship outfit. He has netted 15 Championship goals in 38 appearances, 10 of which have come in this campaign.

Versatile attacker Harry Cornick has also impressed this season, featuring in different attacking positions and contributing with seven goals while registering a single assist so far this season. Cornick’s attacking output has significantly increased this season, which again has to be testament to Nathan Jones’s ability to improve players on the training ground.

Former Wigan Athletic defender Kal Naismith has also gone from strength to strength this campaign with consistent displays at left-back or centre-half.

Naismith’s performance against Steve Cooper’s rejuvenated Nottingham Forest side was arguably one of the best individual displays of the campaign.

Playing at the heart of Luton’s back three at the City ground, Naismith won nine tackles in an outstanding individual defensive display. The 29-year-old’s confidence saw him make four successful dribbles winning three fouls for his side according to the credible WhoScored.com

Throughout all the positive performances for Luton, there have been some players who have failed to live up to the high standards they set themselves last campaign.

After a summer of transfer speculation, powerful midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is certainly someone who’s failed to recapture last season’s form.

The DR Congo international has lacked composure and key decision making when entering the final third this campaign having registered just the solitary goal along with two assists. The 28-year-old’s possession numbers have also decreased from the 20/21 campaign, with Mpanzu now averaging 0.5 key passes per game compared to 0.7 while passing accuracy has decreased from 75.4% to 74%, outlining his substandard campaign so far.

Mpanzu still remains an integral part of Nathan Jones’s side. With class being permanent and form being temporary, Mpanzu still remains a high-echelon Championship midfielder when firing on all cylinders.

Areas to improve…

If the Hatters had been able to find a more ruthless edge in some games this season, they would be comfortably in the Championship top-six, there’s no doubt about it.

Nathan Jones’s side have scored the most six-yard box goals (14) throughout the whole of the EFL, while still seeing numerous chances squandered during important moments in games.

Even though Luton currently rank as the Championship’s fifth highest scorers (31), Nathan Jones will be baffled how his side haven’t taken more points in some fixtures with defeats at QPR and Nottingham Forest underserved based on the number of chances.

However, The Hatters remain one of the division’s toughest sides to play against, facing just 65 shots on target this season, the third best in the division which clearly outlines that improvement needs to be made dispatching chances more regularly.

Croatia International goalkeeper Simon Sluga has also played his part in Luton’s defensive resilience recording an impressive nine clean-sheets which ranks him joint second in the division.

January agenda?

Links to potential incomings have remained low profile so far with only a few stories being profiled to date.

Hearts defender John Souttar is reportedly interesting a few Championship clubs including Luton due to his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Spurs speedster Jack Clarke has also been linked earlier on in the season with the former Leeds United winger struggling for game-time in North London at present.