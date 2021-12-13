After an incredible result at The Vitality Stadium, play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers must turn their attention to the week ahead.

On Saturday afternoon, Blackburn Rovers picked up their biggest win of the season when they defeated Bournemouth 2-0 at The Vitality Stadium.

Rovers must not get too ahead of themselves as they have a big fixture at the weekend against Birmingham City at Ewood Park where if they win, they can move within just one point of the automatic promotion places.

Here we take a look at what the week ahead holds for Blackburn Rovers…

Kaminski to return in goal?

Belgian goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski just missed out on Blackburn’s trip to Bournemouth at the weekend due to a stomach muscle problem.

Rovers manager Tony Mowbray spoke before Rovers’ clash against Bournemouth and said: “I’ve had a chat with him, and we’ve come to the decision that we’ll give him another week, don’t take any gambles.”

Aynsley Pears has stepped in for Rovers in their last two games and has kept two clean sheets. Despite Pears’ good form, a fully-fit Kaminski is one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship and will likely start for Rovers.

Nothing in Brereton Diaz to Brighton rumors

Blackburn Rovers journalist Rich Sharpe has revealed that there is nothing in the rumours of the possibility of Ben Brereton Diaz leaving Rovers in January to Brighton.

It was reported over the weekend that Brighton were close to agreeing a fee of £20million for the Chilean international.

Luckily for Rovers fans, the rumour has been proven to be not true and it is looking like Brereton Diaz will remain at the club – Tony Mowbray has also played down the rumours.

Birmingham City clash

After their big win against Bournemouth, Rovers now face the task of Birmingham City at Ewood Park.

The Blackburn players’ confidence will be sky high after such a big win and will be looking to make a statement against Birmingham.

If Rovers manage to get three points against Birmingham and other results go their way, they could find themselves just one point outside the automatic promotion spots which is a dream scenario heading into the second half of the season.