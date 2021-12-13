Preston North End secured a big three points against Barnsley on Saturday afternoon, in Ryan Lowe’s first match in charge.

Preston North End looked like a completely different team against Barnsley in Lowe’s first game in charge. Preston have been incredibly poor in recent weeks under Frankie McAvoy and a new style of play which involves high pressing and aggressive attacking suited Preston much better.

Although Lowe managed to secure three points in his first game in charge, the win needs to count for something as Preston will have a tough week of preparation ahead of them for their clash against Millwall next weekend.

Here we look at what the week ahead could hold for Preston North End…

Tom Barkhuizen injury update

Preston winger Tom Barkhuizen just missed out on being involved in Preston’s game against Barnsley due to the ankle injury which he suffered against Fulham several weeks ago.

Ahead of the fixture, the Preston manager revealed that Barkhuizen was ‘chomping at the bit to get back.’

Barkhuizen just missed out on the fixture but could see his return to the squad come against Millwall on Saturday.

Bambo Diaby latest

It was revealed earlier in the week that former Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby is currently training with Preston.

Diaby is unable to play for an English club until January as he is waiting out his doping ban which he was hit with late last year.

After Preston’s win over Barnsley, Lowe revealed that there are some positions which he will look at strengthening in the January transfer window, and Diaby, because he has been training with the club could be his first signing. Diaby is a quick and confident on the ball defender who will suit Lowe’s style of play.

Millwall clash

Preston will travel to The Den on Saturday afternoon to take on Millwall. Historically, The Den is one of Preston’s worst away grounds to visit, having only won once there in the last 10 years.

It will be a tough test for Preston as Millwall are a very solid team and The Den is a tough place to go. However, confidence will be sky high in the Preston squad after the win over Barnsley and when some of Preston’s players are confident, they are extremely dangerous to play against.