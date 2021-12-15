Despite starting their Championship season incredibly well, Coventry City have a lot of work to do in terms of contracts with key players if they want to maintain a play-off push.

Before the season started, many Championship fans tipped Coventry as one of the teams who would be relegated to League One.

Coventry definitely haven’t shown relegation form and instead have mounted a play-off push, and after 22 games they sit seventh in the table – just one point of sixth.

January will be an important time for Coventry as they have a couple of key first-team players who are approaching the end of their contracts.

Here we take a look at the six Coventry City players who are heading into the final few months of their contracts…

Kyle McFadzean

Experienced defender Kyle McFadzean has been one of Coventry’s stand-out performers this season so far.

Despite being 34 years old, McFadzean has been one of the club’s best performers and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. McFadzean will be a player who will almost certainly be offered a new deal at the club as there may be other clubs sniffing around him if they need an experienced defender who can still play at a high level.

Jamie Allen

Like McFadzean, Jamie Allen is a player who Coventry should see as a priority to renew his contract.

Allen has been a regular in Coventry’s midfield this season after a rocky start to his Championship career last year. Since joining the club in 2019, Allen has played for the club nearly 60 times and has scored three goals.

Josh Pask

Josh Pask is yet to feature for Coventry in the Championship this season and has only appeared for the club 23 times in the last two-and-a-half years.

Coventry signed Pask from West Ham in 2019 as a young prospect but he has failed to live up to his potential. At the age of 24 and struggling for game time, Pask could be one of the players who Coventry choose to move on either in January or the summer.

Jordan Shipley

Jordan Shipley is a player for Coventry who has found it incredibly difficult to make the step up from League One to the Championship,

Shipley is a Coventry City academy graduate and has over 150 appearances for the club at the age of just 24. It seems very unlikely that Shipley will not be offered a new deal as he is a talented player who is just going through a tough patch in his career.

A new contract and a loan move away from City could be Shipley’s next move.

Josh Eccles

Josh Eccles, like Jordan Shipley, is a Coventry academy graduate who is struggling for game time.

Eccles is yet to play for Coventry in the Championship this season despite getting quite a bit of game time towards the end of last season.

Like Shipley, Eccles will most likely be offered a new deal due to his clear talent and age.

Jodi Jones

Jodi Jones’ Coventry career so far has been quite up and down. Jones has had a lot of injury troubles but when given the chance to play usually does quite well.

Jones has featured for Coventry five times this season and has one assist to his name. Jones is still young and is a talented player but Coventry may be put off by his injury record and that may stop him from getting offered a new deal with the club.