Fulham boss Marco Silva has said Harrison Reed missed Saturday’s draw with Luton Town through a muscle injury.

Fulham were without Harrison Reed as they drew a fourth consecutive Championship game against Luton Town on Saturday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring with his 22nd goal of the season just before the 20-minute mark. However, they were pegged back just after the hour-mark when former academy striker Elijah Adebayo headed home from a James Bree cross.

That was how the game would end too, with the Hatters taking an even share of the points back to Kenilworth Road.

Following the game, an update emerged on the absence of Reed as Marco Silva spoke to the club’s official website.

“He got a little muscle injury,” Silva said of Reed.

“We had doubts whether to play him or not, let’s hope next week he will be okay, but we’re not sure.”

Reed’s campaign to date

Injury has disrupted the former Southampton midfielder’s campaign somewhat, missing the first four games through injury. However, he has been a mainstay in Silva’s side for much of the season since then.

Across all competitions, Reed has played 16 times this season, chipping in with one assist in the process.

It awaits to be seen if Reed can break back into the starting XI should he return against Sheffield United. Silva started with a midfield three of Jean Michael Seri, Tom Cairney and Bobby De-Cordova Reid against Luton, so it will be interesting to see who he replaces in the side if he’s fit once again.