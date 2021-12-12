Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has said Lynden Gooch could be fit and ready to train on Tuesday or out for three to four weeks after coming off vs Plymouth Argyle.

Sunderland continued their recent form with a win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, defeating the Pilgrims 2-1.

The Black Cats went ahead early on through Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead before Dan Scarr pulled one back in the second half, but Lee Johnson’s side were able to hold on to make it six League One games without a loss.

One blow suffered during the tie was to Lynden Gooch though, with the academy graduate heading off at half-time. He landed awkwardly after going up for a header and now, Johnson has revealed he has picked up a groin strain.

As quoted by the Northern Echo, Johnson has said he hopes the injury settles down as the blow could see him out for three to four weeks or he could be back early next week.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Lynden went for a header and landed funnily – he almost did the splits.

“It’s a groin strain and he felt it enough to come off.”

“Sometimes they settle down pretty quickly and sometimes they are bad – there’s no real in-between – he will probably be fit for training on Tuesday or out for three or four weeks.”

Looking forward…

Sunderland have bounced back from a poor run of form with a six-game unbeaten streak and have thrust themselves back into the fight for the title.

The next three League One fixtures see them face Ipswich Town, Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday, so it will be interesting to see if they can maintain their strong form heading into the New Year.

The Black Cats also have a Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal to see to as they look to pull off a big upset against Mikel Arteta’s side in the quarter-finals.