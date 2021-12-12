Newport County boss James Rowberry has heaped praise on Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz, backing the youngster to play Premier League football in the future.

Newport County brought young midfielder Finn Azaz in on loan during the summer transfer window.

The Aston Villa prodigy had spent the season prior with Cheltenham Town, where he played 44 times as they won promotion. Last season ended with Azaz earning a move to Villa Park, joining the club from boyhood side West Brom.

Now on loan with Newport County, Azaz has earned high praise from manager James Rowberry.

After scoring in the Exiles’ 2-1 win over in-form Port Vale, Azaz was lauded by Rowberry, who said the youngster’s technical ability is up there with the late great Peter Whittingham, who Rowberry said is the best technical player he has ever worked with.

He went on to tip Azaz for a future in the Premier League, saying (quotes via the South Wales Argus):

“Finn would be up there but will probably never be better than Peter Whittingham, who is the best technical player I have worked with.

“He will be close to that eventually, he’s not there yet and has still got a bit to do but he will get there.

“He is very coachable and very studious with a lot of off-field work on analysis and with his development plans. Eventually, he will be Premier League quality, I am sure he will get to that point.”

Azaz’s career to date

Last season was Azaz’s first full campaign of senior football, playing a part in Cheltenham’s promotion-winning season while on loan.

Prior to that, the vast majority of his game time had come in West Brom’s academy, featuring heavily for the club’s U18s and U23s before stepping up to first-team football with the Robins.

Now on the books with Aston Villa and on loan with Newport, Azaz is in with a chance of adding another League Two promotion to his belt as Newport’s strong form continues.