Millwall have a huge few months ahead of them as they see themselves with 11 senior players out of contract in the summer.

Millwall have had a decent start to their Championship season as they currently sit in 11th place after 22 games and find themselves just five points off the play-off spots.

A priority for Millwall in the next few months is to get the contracts of their key players sorted out and renewed. Here, we get into the 11 senior Millwall players who are approaching the end of their contract at the club:

Jed Wallace

Jed Wallace has arguably been Millwall’s most important player since he joined the club permanently back in the summer of 2017.

The winger has been a player for Millwall in the last few years who gets at least 15 goal contributions per season. To lose Wallace’s quality and output would be very bad for Millwall so to sort a new contract with Wallace should be a priority for Millwall.

Murray Wallace

Murray Wallace is another player who is key to Millwall’s starting XI who is nearly out of contract. Wallace has been an integral part of Millwall’s defence this season operating in the left-sided centre back and left wing-back roles.

Like Jed, Murray is a player who is vital to Millwall’s success and should be a priority for Millwall to offer him a new deal.

Ryan Leonard

This season, Ryan Leonard has been used as a right wing-back for Millwall despite him playing the large majority of his career in central midfield.

Leonard has been a pretty consistent performer for Millwall since he joined the club and will most likely be a player who Millwall will want to continue working with.

Tom Bradshaw

Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw has hit a bit of form this season and has managed to score five goals in 12 league appearances.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett is a big fan of Bradshaw and has spoken openly in the past about wanting to work with the Welsh striker in the long term.

Bradshaw has been at the club since 2018 and has at times struggled for consistency.

Connor Mahoney

Connor Mahoney has struggled with injuries recently and has only managed to make five appearances this season.

Mahoney has been at the club since the summer of 2019 and at the age of just 24, Millwall may see Mahoney as a player they can work with and be patient with for a while.

Billy Mitchell

Millwall’s young midfielder Billy Mitchell is a player who has really come into his own over the last year or so and has cemented himself as one of the club’s most important midfielders.

With Mitchell being just 21 years old and an academy graduate, Millwall will most likely offer the young midfielder a new deal and it will be down to Mitchell to decide whether or not he wants to stay.

Matt Smith

Experienced striker Matt Smith had a one-year extension option on his contract last year which Millwall chose to activate.

Smith has made 20 appearances for Millwall this season and has just scored one goal.

At the age of 32, Smith is a player which Millwall may choose to offload despite him being a reliable player to come off the bench.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has not made an appearance for Millwall in the Championship this season despite being seemingly fit.

This may already show Millwall’s stance on the Icelandic striker’s future at the club.

Maikel Kieftenbeld

After a strong start to the season, Maikel Kieftenbeld is a player who has struggled for minutes in the last few months for Millwall.

Kieftenbeld joined Millwall from Birmingham in January and only signed an 18-month contract. He has managed to play for the club 26 times since joining.

Ben Thompson

Ben Thompson has only played one minute of Championship football all season. Thompson has been at the club for seven years and apart from this season has been a consistent player for Millwall over the last few years.

Thompson is still fairly young so Millwall may see something in him and offer him a new deal.

Alex Pearce

33-year-old defender Alex Pearce is one player who will seemingly not be offered a new contract at Millwall. He has only appeared once in the Championship for Millwall this season and that was in a substitute appearance.