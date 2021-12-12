Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said the club will be “in dialogue” with Wolves over Morgan Gibbs-White’s immediate future as the January transfer window nears.

Sheffield United recruited Morgan Gibbs-White on loan during the summer window, bringing him in to give him first-team action away from parent club Wolves.

The former Swansea City loan man has enjoyed a strong spell with the Blades since joining. Gibbs-White has managed five goals and four assists in 15 appearances, scoring and assisting twice in their 3-2 win over Cardiff City earlier this month.

The young midfielder’s performances have led to speculation regarding a potential early return to Wolves in January.

Now, Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has provided an update on the state of play as speculation persists.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom confirmed that the two clubs “will be in dialogue” over Gibbs-White’s immediate future, though noted a good relationship with Wolves academy manager Scott Sellars as a potential helping factor.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We will be in dialogue about it, but it’s out of our control.

“We could go all the way to the end of January if they wanted to. Everyone’s circumstances change all the time and we would love to know, we would love to have a 100% guarantee but that won’t happen, so we will be in constant dialogue with them until the window closes.

“Scott Sellars was at one of our games not long ago watching him play.

“That’s how we got Morgan to our club in the first place because of the relationship here between Scott and Mitch (Paul Mitchell) so that communication is always open.

“Morgan is great for us but I think we are great for him as well, so I think it’s a good fit.”

Focusing on on-pitch matters

As speculation regarding Gibs-White’s loan recall fate persists, Heckingbottom and co will be looking to make it four wins in a row when they face Fulham on Monday 20th.

The Blades have a long time to prepare for the test after their Monday night clash with QPR was called off.

The R’s confirmed on Sunday that they had informed the EFL that they would not be able to fulfil the fixture against Sheffield United after a number of positive COVID-19 test results among both players and staff.