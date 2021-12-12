QPR have been forced to call off their Championship clash with Sheffield United following multiple positive COVID-19 tests, it has been confirmed.

QPR and Sheffield United had been slated to meet on Monday night in an intriguing clash in the Sky Bet Championship.

The R’s find themselves in the play-off spots after a strong campaign to date and would have been determined to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat. Sheffield United, on the other hand, haven’t enjoyed the start to the season they would have hoped for, but have won consecutive games since Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment.

However, it has now been confirmed that the Monday night clash with not be taking place.

QPR confirmed the news on their official club website, revealing that they had to inform the EFL that they would not be able to fulfil the fixture because of “several” positive COVID-19 test results among their players and staff.

Moving forward…

In the wake of the postponement, it now awaits to be seen when the game is rescheduled for.

Not only that, but it remains to be seen just how badly the R’s have been hit and how it could affect them moving forward, with a clash against Swansea City coming only five days later on Saturday.

As far as the Blades are concerned, they will be looking to make the most of the chance to prepare further for their clash with Fulham on Monday 20th as they look to close the gap to the play-off spots.