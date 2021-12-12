Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has revealed midfielder Philip Billing was missed out against Blackburn Rovers due to “sore” knees.

Bournemouth fell to a 2-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as their faltering form continued.

Tony Mowbray’s side took the lead when Ben Brereton Diaz’s header came off the bar and went in off Ben Pearson before Jean Paul van Hecke headed home a second during the second half to secure all three points for Rovers.

One man absent from the game was Philip Billing, who had missed only two Championship games prior to Saturday’s clash.

Now, Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has provided an update on the midfielder’s absence.

As quoted by Dorset Live, Parker confirmed that Billing has been struggled with “sore” knees in recent games, stating that he “wasn’t right” to have a telling impact on the game against Blackburn.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“His knees are a little bit sore at the moment.

“Over the last couple of games, he’s struggled a little bit with his knee. I think you’ve probably seen that a little bit in his performance and today, he just wasn’t right to contribute in the game.”

Billing’s campaign to date

The Dane has been an important figure in Parker’s midfield, starting in every game he has been available for.

Billing has chipped in with an impressive seven goals and four assists for 19 Championship games, operating as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder and attacking midfielder at times. He also scored once in the EFL Cup, taking him to 12 goal contributions across all competitions.

It awaits to be seen if the former Huddersfield Town man can return in time to face Middlesbrough next weekend as Parker bids to turn around his side’s poor form of late.