Birmingham City have some key first-team players coming into the final six months of their contracts next month, potentially leaving Lee Bowyer with some difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Birmingham City entered their first full season under Bowyer on the back of a resurgent end to the last season. But so far this time round Blues have endured a slow campaign, sitting in 15th-place of the table after 22 games with their last being a draw at home to Cardiff City on Saturday.

The January transfer window could give the club a chance to turn their season around but Blues will also have to mull over their out of contract players – here we run the rule over the four Birmingham City players out of contract next summer…

Kristian Pedersen

Birmingham City full-back Kristian Pedersen sees his contract out at the end of the season and the club have already offered him a renewal, but his agent has revealed that the Dane doesn’t want to sign anything at the moment.

It’s surfaced at the same time that Bowyer has revealed Newcastle United briefly looked at the 27-year-old in the summer.

A key player for sure, but Pedersen could well have his sights set on a new challenge if this season doesn’t pan out how he hopes.

Jeremie Bela

Another player who’s played a key part in the side since his 2019 arrival, and who fans have also grown fond of during his time at St Andrew’s.

Bela though has scored just once and assisted twice this season. He’s found himself filling in at wing-back on occasion but remains a key attacking player for Bowyer.

Where his future lies is anyone’s guess – at 28 years old he too may be considering a new challenge but he’s also another player who Bowyer will surely want to keep around next season.

And as per Transfermarkt, they remain the only two Birmingham City players out of contract at the end of the season.

Both Marc Roberts and Lukas Jutkiewicz were set to see their deals expire in 2022 but Jutkiewicz signed an extension under Aitor Karanka to keep him at the club until 2024, and Roberts signed a new two-year deal this week.

Despite having big calls to make on Pedersen and Bela, Blues seem have some calm on the contract front.