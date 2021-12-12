Fulham’s 1-1 draw yesterday afternoon against Luton Town was their fourth league draw in a row and manager Marco Silva was not impressed with his team’s performance.

After seven league wins on the bounce, Fulham have not been able to keep up that incredible form and have struggled over the last few weeks against some tough opposition.

One of Fulham’s four draws came against Bournemouth which is a game which would be understandable for Fulham to drop points in as Bournemouth, along with the Whites have been the best team in the league this year.

Fulham’s other three draws were against Derby, Preston, and Luton which are all opposition which Fulham and Marco Silva would expect to get three points against.

After their latest draw which came on Saturday afternoon away to Luton Town, Silva expressed his disappointment at his team’s performance.

Silva said: “We’ve lost two points. The game was balanced, a tough game like we expected.”

The Fulham manager also admitted that his team simply did not create enough big chances to secure a win, saying:

“We didn’t create big chances but we controlled the first half.”

This has been the case for Fulham for the last few weeks and if they want to stay up at the top of the table fighting for the title then they need to figure out a way to break down the teams who sit at the lower end of the division.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, Silva and the Fulham board will no doubt be looking for improvements in what is already a sensational squad at Championship level.

Up next for them is a home game v Sheffield United on the 20th of this month.