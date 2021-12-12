After getting a big three points in his first game as Preston North End manager yesterday against Barnsley, Ryan Lowe commented on his plans for his first transfer window in charge of the club.

Despite Preston North nd performing considerably better yesterday in Lowe’s first match in charge, the new manager admitted that there were some positions which he would like to improve on with the January transfer window just around the corner.

Speaking to local media yesterday, Lowe said: “We’ve got a fantastic squad and we need to add maybe one or two positions for how I want to play.”

The positions which Lowe could be referring to are the wing-back slots as although Preston have been playing with wing-backs for several months now, there are no out and out wing-backs in the squad. This position has been a vital one in all of the teams which Lowe has managed at Bury and Plymouth Argyle and have a big impact in how his teams play.

One man who may be signing for Preston in the January transfer window is former Barnsley centre back Bambo Diaby. The Spanish defender’s ban in English football is up in January and he has been on trial and training with Preston for the last couple of weeks.

Diaby was released by Barnsley in October 2020 after he was found guilty of doping.

Despite Diaby’s recent absence from professional football, during his time at Barnsley, Diaby showed all of the qualities of being a centre half which would suit Lowe’s style of play. He’s a pacey defender who is very confident on the ball, this is the type of defender which Lowe loves to work with and it will be interesting to see if Preston offer Diaby a contract in January once his ban is over.