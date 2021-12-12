The Ryan Lowe era at Preston North End got off to the best possible start yesterday afternoon, when they defeated Barnsley 2-1 to secure a big three points.

Lowe was appointed the new permanent manager of Preston on Tuesday afternoon after the club announced on Monday evening that Frankie McAvoy had been relieved of his duties.

Despite only having three training sessions with his players in the lead-up to the fixture against Barnsley, the style of play and performance of North End massively improved from what the Preston fans have been watching for several months.

There were several players who impressed for the Lilywhites yesterday but some players stood out more than others. Here are three Preston players who impressed in their win against Barnsley…

Daniel Johnson

Daniel Johnson was back to his best yesterday and came out of Preston’s 2-1 win with a goal and an assist.

Johnson, who in McAvoy’s last few weeks at the club was struggling for game time played with a freedom which he hasn’t been able to do for a long time due to Preston’s style under McAvoy and Alex Neil.

Lowe’s high pressing and attacking style of football should hugely benefit Johnson who, when he is on form is one of the best number 10’s in the Championship.

Ben Whiteman

Ben Whiteman adopted a pretty different role for Preston yesterday as a deep-lying playmaker. Whiteman has previously played a bit further forward for Preston under Neil and McAvoy but played considerably deeper in Lowe’s first match in charge.

The new and more attacking system which Lowe is trying to implement at Preston will suit Whiteman well as he has the defensive capabilities of defending counter-attacks as well as creating a lot of chances going forward with his creativity and passing range.

Alan Browne

Preston’s club captain Alan Browne has been North End’s best player over their last few games and he continued that form yesterday by getting a goal along with a solid performance.

When the team sheet was released, it was expected that Browne would play in the right wing-back role but instead, it was Ali McCann who played there.

This probably benefited Browne as he was able to use his running power and creativity to get Preston in many attacking scenarios. With Preston’s new style of play, Browne’s energy levels will be vital for the new manager Lowe.