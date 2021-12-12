Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has heaped praise on Gavin Bazunu after another impressive display in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Morecambe.

Portsmouth loan man Gavin Bazunu was on top form once again as Pompey secured a 2-0 win over Morecambe on Saturday.

The Manchester City loanee secured a tenth clean sheet of the season and made it four League One games in a row without conceding as Portsmouth extended their run to nine games without a loss in the third-tier.

It wasn’t without some hard work for Bazunu either. The Republic of Ireland international pulled off a stunning save from Adam Phillips’ long-range effort late on, tipping onto the post to keep his clean sheet intact.

Now, Bazunu has drawn high praise for his display in between the sticks.

As quoted by The News, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley labelled the save as one of the best he has seen live. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Gavin made an unbelievable save.

“Gavin’s save was as good as I have seen live, it’s a brilliant save, and then he came and caught a couple of crosses. He’s just a class act.

“But he knows more than anyone that it’s an 11-man job to keep a clean sheet – and that’s 10 for us this season.”

Bidding to keep the run going

Bazunu and co will be determined to keep their impressive run of form going as the festive fixture schedule continues.

Pompey face AFC Wimbledon, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle before the New Year and could jump into the play-off spots when they face the Dons next weekend.

Cowley’s side sit in 8th place as it stands, with their run of form putting them within only one point of the top six.

If Bazunu can maintain his impressive performances, it will go a long way to helping their push for promotion as he continues to star on loan away from Manchester City.