Preston North End see themselves with 10 senior players coming to the end of their contracts in 2022.

In the last January transfer window, Preston were hit heavily when their two best players in Ben Pearson and Ben Davies departed the club after failing to agree new contracts.

North End find themselves in a similar position heading into the upcoming January transfer window as they have 10 senior players who are approaching the end of their contracts.

Here we take a look at the 10 Preston players who enter the final six months of their Deepdale contracts next month…

Patrick Bauer

Patrick Bauer is probably Preston’s priority in terms of getting players tied down to a new deal. The German defender has been a crucial figure in Preston’s starting lineup ever since he joined the club from Charlton in 2019.

If Preston were to lose Bauer in either the summer or January then it would leave a huge absence in the squad and Preston would potentially find it difficult to find a replacement as good for a price within their budget.

Tom Barkhuizen

Along with Bauer, Tom Barkhuizen is another player who has been pivotal for Preston ever since he joined the club.

Barkhuizen has been very open about his contract situation at the club over the last few months and is seemingly in no rush to agree to anything just yet.

Like Bauer, if Barkhuizen was to leave the club it would be a big loss for the Lilywhites as not only is Barkhuizen so versatile but he is a goalscorer too which Preston lack.

Andrew Hughes

Andrew Hughes is a player who has excelled for Preston ever since they switched to the 3-5-2 formation where he has been playing as a left-sided centre-back.

The Welsh defender is another player who Preston should be prioritising getting a new deal to as he has really come into his own in the last few months and would be a big loss if he was to leave.

Scott Sinclair

Scott Sinclair’s contract situation is something which has split Preston fans’ opinions over the last few months.

Sinclair was Preston’s top goalscorer last season but has struggled to get going this season, and at the age of 32 and likely on a high wage, Preston may see Sinclair as one of the players who may be offloaded in January or the summer.

Joe Rafferty

Joe Rafferty has been out of favour in the Preston squad for the last year or so and can’t break his way into the starting XI.

With Rafferty being arguably one of Preston’s poorest players in their EFL 25 man squad, it seems quite unlikely that Rafferty will be offered a new deal.

Paul Huntington

Paul Huntington is currently Preston’s longest-serving player having been at the club for nine years and making over 300 appearances.

Huntington hasn’t featured for North End for nine months and with him being 34 years old, Preston may see this as the time to move Huntington on which may be a decision that will hurt a lot of Preston fans as Huntington is a modern-day club legend.

Connor Ripley

Connor Ripley is currently Preston’s fourth-choice goalkeeper and recently had a short loan spell at League Two club Salford. Ripley has massively struggled when given the opportunity to play for Preston and with him approaching the end of his deal, a January or summer exit could well be on the cards.

Matt Hudson

Matt Hudson is another goalkeeper who is nearly out of contract at Preston. Hudson is a North End academy graduate and with Daniel Iversen’s deal at the club only being a loan, Hudson may find himself being offered a new deal in preparation for next season.