Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has revealed centre-back Steve Cook was struggling with a calf injury during their 2-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Bournemouth’s faltering form continued on Saturday as they fell to a 2-0 loss against a surging Blackburn Rovers.

Ben Brereton Diaz’s header hit the bar and bounced in off Ben Pearson before Jean Paul van Hecke made it 2-0 on 65 minutes, ultimately securing all three points for the visitors.

After van Hecke’s goal, the Cherries brought Lloyd Kelly on for Steve Cook as Scott Parker tweaked his backline to bring a left-footed centre-back in.

Now, Parker has revealed that Cook was also struggling with a calf problem when he was taken off.

As quoted by the Bournemouth Daily Echo, Parker explained that the main reason for the change was tactical, though explained that the experienced defender was struggling with the injury before coming off.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I just felt the main phase of our game was our backline.

“Our backline, a left-footer there, Steve was struggling with his calf as well.

“But the main reason was the majority of our play, they sat off it. The instigator of that was always going to be in the first phase.

“Lloyd Kelly’s left foot, his ability to switch the play and open the pitch up for us was going to be big.

“Two right-footers at centre-half just narrows off the pitch.

“I felt he could bring his passing ability, as well as his one-v-one defending at that moment – and his pace because we were going a little bit more with players. That was the reason.”

Looking forward…

The Cherries will be looking to put the Blackburn defeat behind them, but it awaits to be seen if Cook’s calf problem keeps him sidelined or if he can recover quickly and maintain his spot in the side.

Bournemouth are now five games without a win in the Championship and both West Brom and Blackburn are closing in on them in 2nd place.

Parker’s side have the chance to turn their form around against Middlesbrough next Saturday, so it will be interesting to see if he can rally the troops and get them back to winning ways.