Fulham have a host of players out of contract next summer, which could spring up some big decisions for Marco Silva next month.

Fulham still lead the Championship table despite drawing their last four fixtures.

The Whites drew 1-1 at Luton Town yesterday, with Bournemouth losing 2-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers as their dip in form continues.

January then will be a crucial month for all promotion-chasing clubs – here we look at the 11 Fulham players entering the final six months of their contracts next month…

Jean Michael Seri

Dropping back down into the Championship it was unknown whether Jean Michael Seri would want to stick around. But the former Nice midfielder has become a key player under Silva, assisting six goals in 21 league outings – with a one-year option in his contract as per Transfermarkt, it could prove foolish if the club weren’t to trigger that.

Alfie Mawson

Another big money signing from Fulham’s Premier League seasons, but one who is yet to prevail. Mawson has featured just six times in the league this season after injury thwarted what looked to be a promising loan season with Bristol City last season.

At 27 he could still have plenty of years ahead of him, but fitness remains the question for Mawson.

Fabio Carvalho

Fulham’s contract rebel has been the talk of transfer speculation all season. He has no shortage of top European suitors but Silva will surely be sweating over his future, with the 19-year-old having shown great potential this season.

If they can, Fulham should get Carvalho signed up to a long-term contract at all costs.

Michael Hector

The centre-back has proved a useful player to Fulham in the past but with just seven league appearances across this season and last season combined, it seems like Hector may be falling well out of favour.

He’s featured on the bench in Fulham’s last three outings and injuries could yet see him play a part this season – should he not though, it seems unlikely that he’ll earn a new deal.

Neeskens Kebano

One of Fulham’s Player of the Season so far, Neeskens Kebano is a huge fan favourite and a hugely important player under Silva, with his trickery and pace being a huge outlet for Fulham this season.

A new contract looks to have become a priority for Fulham.

Steven Sessegnon

The 21-year-old was once a player bursting with potential. Fast-forward to now though and he remains in the doldrums of the Fulham side, and looking no way near the starting XI.

Injury has hampered his last few seasons and he remains a very young player, so it’d no surprise if Fulham renew his stay but also no surprise if they let him go.

Cyrus Christie

Silva has exiled Cyrus Christie this season. He’s featured just once under the Portuguese manager, in the EFL Cup back in September. Since then his sole performance has been with Republic of Ireland – he’s not featured in a single matchday squad this season.

A player who’s shown ability in the past, but it now seems like Christie is heading towards the free market.

Fabricio

The Spaniard hasn’t featured in the league for Fulham since the 2018/19 season. He still has just two league appearances to his name for the club and with Silva having some strong names in the goalkeeping department, it seems like Fabricio’s time at Fulham is drawing to an end.

Dennis Odoi

Since signing in 2016, Odoi has had spells in and out of the side, and spells of criticism too – he’s often proved a divisive player among Fulham fans but he’s played an important role this season, with three goal contributions in his 15 league outings.

But at 33, another year for the Belgian may prove one too many.

Tim Ream

Tim Ream has become a fan favourite in recent seasons. He’s featured in all of Fulham’s 22 Championship fixtures so far this season and has proved to be a formidable player once again – at 34-years-old though, a contract renewal could likely depend on how he maintains match fitness in the second half of this season.

Tyrese Francois

The youngster featured twice in the Championship this season before picking up a long-term injury. A product of the club’s academy, it’s anyone’s guess whether he’ll rewarded with a short contract extension, though he has shown potential in the past.