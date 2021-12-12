Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has warned that it’ll be “hard” to improve the squad during the January transfer window.

Birmingham City have struggled to get a consistent run of form going so far this season.

Lee Bowyer’s side lost only one of their first six games, but then went seven matches without a Championship win. That run was followed up by a three-game winning streak, but the Blues have won only one in six since then.

The January transfer window presents Birmingham with the chance to bring in some reinforcements, with attacking midfield an area Bowyer would like to strengthen as Riley McGree’s loan nears expiry and Tahith Chong recovers from injury.

However, Bowyer has now warned that the Blues could be facing a difficult window.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Bowyer said that it will be “hard” for Birmingham City to improve their squad during January.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’ve shown in the summer already that it will be hard, but it is what it is, you can’t control that.

“There’s nothing I can do about that so I’ll just try and do the right thing and bring in the best possible players we can, but it will be hard to improve the group.

“I think we’ve done great to be in the position we are in now, and if we had another two points today we’d be sitting in 10th, 11th, 12th, something like that in the league.

“We would be in a better position but where we are we’re doing a good job.”

Ahead of January…

The January window is always a difficult one for clubs. Often the players available for transfer aren’t as fit as they need to be because they’ve not been playing, and those who have been playing are less likely to be available so they’ll cost more.

Bowyer and co will no doubt be scouring the market for any potential deals, so it will be interesting to see who they can bring in.

As for on-pitch matters, the Blues face some difficult tests. Next up is in-form Blackburn Rovers before a Boxing Day visit to Fulham. Then, in the club’s last game of 2021, they host Peterborough United, who beat them 3-0 earlier this season.