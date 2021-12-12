Blackburn Rovers man Ryan Nyambe will undergo a scan after he picked up a hamstring injury against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers secured a statement win over Bournemouth on Saturday, defeating the Cherries 2-0 to take all three points back to Lancashire.

They opened the scoring after Ben Brereton Diaz’s header came off the bar and bounced in off Ben Pearson before doubling the score through Jean Paul van Hecke 65 minutes in.

However, Rovers didn’t get through the game scot-free, with Ryan Nyambe coming off through injury during the second half.

Now, it has been revealed that the Namibian full-back has picked up a slight hamstring injury.

Tony Mowbray confirmed the blow when talking to the club’s official website, with the boss confirming that Nyambe is set to undergo a scan on the injury.

It wasn’t the only injury/ illness issue in the game either. Mowbray also revealed that Scott Wharton was ill in the build-up to the game and was touch and go for a start. He also added that Bradley Johnson “looked injured” late on and goalscorer van Hecke wanted to come off too.

A statement win

Despite the injury blows, Blackburn’s win over Bournemouth is a serious statement to their promotion rivals.

Mowbray’s side are now on a four-game winning streak and sit only four points away from Scott Parker’s side in 2nd place.

With a serious push for promotion seemingly on the cards, it will be hoped that Rovers can maintain this form into 2022 as they look to finally make a serious challenge for promotion.