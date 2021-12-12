Charlton Athletic are poised to name Johnnie Jackson as their new permanent manager.

Charlton Athletic are finally expected to hand him the full-time role, as per South London Press reporter Richard Cawley on Twitter (see tweet below).

He'll be permanent boss, that's the main thing. I'd expect it to get announced next week. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) December 12, 2021

Jackson, 39, has been in caretaker charge since Nigel Adkins’ departure at the end of October.

Cawley anticipates the deal will be announced next week.

About time

Jackson has lost just once in the league since taking over on an interim basis and has helped the club rise up the League One table.

They were in the relegation zone when he took over and they are now dreaming of a push for the Play-Offs in the second-half of the campaign.

The Addicks are currently 11th in the table and are eight points off the top six at this moment in time.

They also have an opportunity to bolster their ranks in next month’s January transfer window.

Fans favourite

Jackson spent eight years as a player with Charlton and made 279 appearances in all competitions before hanging up his boots in 2018.

He has since delved into the coaching world and first worked under Lee Bowyer.

The ex-midfielder was then number two to Adkins before he was handed his chance a couple of months ago.

Thomas Sandgaard has been patient as he hunts down a new boss but is finally set to name Jackson.