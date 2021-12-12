West Brom only have a handful of players out of contract next summer, but it’ll still spring up some big decisions for Valerien Ismael’s side.

West Brom currently it in 3rd-place of the Championship table. Back-to-back wins has brought them to within three points of Bournemouth in 2nd who’ve not won in five now, with Fulham still leading.

An instant return to the Premier League could still be on the cards for Ismael despite a shaky period in charge of the Baggies, with January set to be a crucial month for the club.

And here we look at the four West Brom players entering the final six months of their contracts next month…

Sam Johnstone

A talking point of West Brom’s season so far has been the future of England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The 28-year-old is out of contract next summer and has no shortage of suitors, with the likes of West Ham, Newcastle United and Southampton all linked in the run up to January.

What West Brom will decide to do with Johnstone remains a mystery – reports have suggested that the club are resigned to lose him for free next summer, with other reports suggesting that a January move is in the offing.

Either way, it seems like a new contract is not an option as it stands.

Jake Livermore

The former Spurs midfielder has been with West Brom since joining midway through the 2016/17 season. He’s since featured more than 100 times in the league for the club and has made 17 league outings this season.

He struggled with injury and form last season but has proved a useful player to Ismael, returning to the starting XI against Reading yesterday after a two-game suspension.

One who will perhaps split opinion in terms of a contract renewal, but the 32-year-old is certainly a leader and an experienced name in the side.

Robert Snodgrass

Another player who looks to be moving on in January is Robert Snodgrass. The 34-year-old has now missed the last five through injury but wasn’t impressing in the Championship, and a report from The Sun on Sunday (28.11.21) has suggested that Ismael is keen to offload the Scot in the New Year.

With just six Championship appearances to his name this season, and no goal contributions, offloading Snodgrass could be an easy decision for the club to make next month.

David Button

The Baggies’ second-choice keeper could well have a part to play in the second half of this season if Johnstone moves on next month.

And that could well dictate his future – he’s been with the club since the start of last season and featured once in the Premier League last season, and has one Championship appearance to his name this time round.

A reliable pair of hands, but certainly not a first-choice keeper.