Nottingham Forest have several players on loan for the season, and several players also out of contract next year.

It could see Steve Cooper’s side go under something of a overhaul in the summer. The Reds have a total of six players (not including loan players) out of contract at the end of the season, and here we run the rule over them all…

Lewis Grabban

Perhaps the biggest name on Nottingham Forest’s expiring list is Lewis Grabban. The 33-year-old has been with the club since 2018 and has scored 51 league goals for the club in that time.

He undoubtedly struggled last season under Chris Hughton but this time round, he’s already outscored his tally of six for the entirety of last season, with nine goals in 20 outings this campaign.

A new deal will surely depend on how he performs in the second half of this season.

Tobias Figueiredo

Another first-team name who sees his contract out at the end of the campaign is defender Tobias Figueiredo. The Portuguese centre-back has been a key part of the first-team for the past three seasons now, featuring 30 times or more in both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 Championship seasons.

He has 16 league outings to his name this season. He’s played a bit-part role under Cooper of late, starting just one of the last six, and he could be one who gives the club a tough decision to make approaching the end of the campaign.

Rodrigo Ely

Rodrigo Ely joined Nottingham Forest in the summer. He signed a one-year deal following his release from La Liga side Alaves but the former AC Milan man is yet to make his debut for the club.

He’s been injured for the entirety of the season so far. Ely has been gradually working his way back to match fitness but with half of his contract almost up and no performances to show for it, the Brazilian runs the risk of being released without ever appearing for the club.

Carl Jenkinson

Another forgotten man in this Nottingham Forest side, Carl Jenkinson has made just 11 league appearances for the club since joining in 2019, featuring three times in the Championship last season.

He’s not featured in a single match day squad this season, with injury having previously hampered his time at the City Ground and now, it seems that he’s simply been exiled by Cooper.

Perhaps one who the club will be keen to get off their wage bill next summer.

Gaetan Bong

Someone who hasn’t been exiled, but the club may still be keen to offload at the end of this season is Gaetan Bong.

The former Brighton man is a constant source of criticism among fans when he plays – he recently came into the side amid some full-back injuries but has since dropped back down to the bench, with Jack Colback filling in on the left-hand side.

In three seasons, the Cameroonian has made just 18 league appearances for the club.

Jordan Smith

Nottingham Forest’s third-choice keeper made one league appearance last time round and two in the 2019/20 season.

It seems an age ago when Smith was at one point Forest’s first-choice keeper. Now though, the 27-year-old looks set to be in his final months at the club with the likes of Brice Samba and Ethan Horvath well ahead of him in the pecking order.