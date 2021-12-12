Swansea City are closing in on a deal to sign MK Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher.

Swansea City are expected to conclude the signing once the January transfer window opens, as per a report by the Swansea Independent.

Fisher, 23, is poised to reunite with Russell Martin in Wales this winter.

He has been MK Dons’ first choice for the past two seasons in League One but is moving on for a new challenge in the Championship.

Read: Swansea City in talks with midfielder over new deal

MK Dons spell

Martin signed the stopper for the Buckinghamshire club in 2020 and he has since made 59 appearances in all competitions.

His teammate Harry Darling has also been linked with a move to Swansea, as reported by Football Insider.

Career to date

Fisher is from Wigan and started his career at Blackburn Rovers.

He rose up through the academy at Ewood Park and was a regular for the Lancashire side at various youth levels.

The ‘keeper penned his first professional contract in 2016 and went on to make four first-team appearances.

He also had loan spells away at FC United of Manchester, Northampton Town and MK Dons to get some experience under his belt.

The latter made his move permanent las year and he hasn’t looked back since.

Read: Swansea City expect to offload 2018 signing this winter

What now?

Fisher appears to be on his way to Swansea next month and the Dons will have to find a replacement goalkeeper.