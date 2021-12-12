Wigan Athletic are expected to make some signings to their squad this winter.

Wigan Athletic are ‘looking to add a couple’ in the upcoming January transfer window, as per reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Latics are currently 2nd in League One and are two points behind Rotherham United with a game in-hand.

They drew 1-1 at home to Ipswich Town yesterday.

Who’s been linked?

Wigan have been linked with a few players over recent times as they aim to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season-

Jeando Fuchs

The Dundee United midfielder is said to be on the Latics’ radar, as per a report by Foot Mercato.

Fuchs is out of contract at the end of the season and has been catching the eye in the Scottish Premiership.

Wigan may have to face competition for his signature if they are indeed interested as Championship duo Peterborough United and Blackpool have also been mentioned, as have Celtic and Rangers.

Jack Payne

Football Insider reported earlier this week that the ‘Tics are keen on the Swindon Town attacking midfielder along with league rivals Wycombe Wanderers and MK Dons.

Payne, 27, has scored nine goals for the Robins in all competitions this season and is said to have a clause in his contract that he can leave for free next month.

Next up for Wigan is a trip to Oxford United next weekend.