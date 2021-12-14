Cardiff City have had a lacklustre and hectic start to this season’s campaign with only six wins out of their first 22 league games.

The sacking of Mick McCarthy saw the appointment of Under 23s manager Steve Morison who has helped the Bluebirds pick up a little bit of form but they still find themselves amidst a mid season relegation battle.

Morison will be looking to have a drastic change of form in the second half of the season, but with next to no money to use in the January window it could be easier said than done.

Here we look at Cardiff City’s 2021/22 campaign so far…

Standout players:

The Bluebirds have had a few youngsters breakthrough into the first team and make a name for themselves and have given fans hope for the future development of the football club. Rubin Colwill has been an important player going forward this season. His playmaking ability has been crucial in picking up much needed points. His standout performance has been against Nottingham Forest when he scored a brace to win the game after going 1-0 down.

Young centre-back Mark McGuinness was signed on a free transfer from Arsenal in the summer and have proven himself to be a commanding presence in Cardiff’s defence. He has also been competent going forward with three goals to his name so far this season including a last minute equaliser against Birmingham.

City stalwart Joe Ralls has a noticeable commanding presence in the centre of midfield and it is clear that the Bluebirds’ lack in creativity when he is not in the starting XI. His leadership has also been obvious this season with most attacks been created by him and he has also acted as a mentor figure on the pitch for youngsters such as Sam Bowen and Kieron Evans.

Areas to improve:

Cardiff have been lacking a real cutting edge going forward. Isaak Davies has been good in the few games he has appeared in but an experienced Championship playmaker is needed who could start in most games and help the boys in blue create more going forward.

Defensively, there’s no stoppers or real intimidating centre-backs like Sol Bamba and Mark Hudson of the past. Cardiff lack real pace at the centre of defence and it has proven costly as they could do with a faster player helping to defend and an authoritative figure to bark orders to the less experienced players.

They have been less that consistent in their goal scoring abilities so far this season. Kieffer Moore has only scored an underwhelming five in the campaign and James Collins is not an out and out goal scorer. The Bluebirds could do with bringing in a striker on loan to make it more competitive for Moore and make him more determined to fight for his place in the starting line-up.

January agenda:

Not much transfer talk has been circling around the City at the moment. A lack of money could make it tricky to bring in anyone of note this window and Morison may prefer to rely on the youngsters as he is familiar with them and is adamant on building for the future.

A few loan signings could be brought in, such as another winger so that they do not have to play wing backs every game and they can slot in with Wolves loan player Ryan Giles.

A big question is could Northern Ireland winger Gavin Whyte could be recalled from Oxford United? He is a hardworking attacker that is very much needed in the Cardiff camp.

Morison has stated that he would prefer for Ryan Wintle and Max Watters to stay at the clubs they’ve been loaned to until the end of the season.

January could be a frustrating time for Cardiff fans. Players like Moore and Colwill could be rumoured with going to play elsewhere and there is a high possibility of a lack of movement in the transfer window for the Bluebirds.

Up next for the City is bottom of the league Derby County on Saturday.