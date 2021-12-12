Mansfield Town defender Jaden Charles has joined Nuneaton Borough on loan.

Mansfield Town have announced his temporary exit on Twitter (see tweet below).

👊 Best of luck to Jaden Charles and @owenmas01679067 who have joined @NuneatonBoroFC and @GuiseleyAFC, respectively on loan for a month. pic.twitter.com/7yUbux8hXm — Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) December 11, 2021

Charles, 19, has joined the non-league side for a month.

He made his debut for Nuneaton in their 2-0 home loss to Royston Town yesterday.

The Stags have also loaned out goalkeeper Owen Mason to Guiseley.



Story so far

Mansfield signed Charles in March this year on a deal until the end of last season.

He has since made four appearances for their first-team and saw his contract extended this past summer.

The full-back has been loaned out to York City and Hereford in the National League so far this term to get some experience under his belt.

He has now been sent out for a third time to Nuneaton in the Southern Football League to get some games over the festive period.

Charles is then due to return to Field Mill in January and Nigel Clough’s side can assess what to do with him then.

Early career

The former Republic of Ireland international started his career at Derby County and rose up through the youth ranks at Pride Park.

He played for the Rams at both Under-18s and Under-23s level before leaving in August 2020.

His dad, Gary Charles, played for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Derby and Aston Villa.