Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Felix Goddard has joined Lancaster City on loan.

The non-league side have announced the acquisition on their official club website.

Goddard, 17, has linked up with the Lancashire side on an emergency deal.

He made his debut for them yesterday and kept a clean sheet in their 1-0 home win over Basford United.

Stepped in for his teammate

Lancaster have swooped to sign the youngster following an injury to his Blackburn teammate Aidan Dowling, who is currently on loan with them until January.

Goddard took his place between the sticks yesterday and is due to spend this week with the Northern Premier League outfit before his stay expires on 18th December.

Career to date

The teenager was born in Frankfurt, Germany, but started his career on the books at Manchester City.

He then moved to Blackburn in September last year and has since been a regular for the Championship side at Under-18s level.

This is the first time he has been out of loan and the experience of exposure to senior football will help his development.

Other players out on loan

Goddard has become the latest young Rover to head out the exit door on loan.

Jack Vale is at FC Halifax Town, Louie Annesley is at Woking and Joe Hilton is at Hamilton Academical in Scotland.